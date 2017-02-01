× Investigators take fresh look at 2008 Lane Bryant murders

TINLEY PARK, Ill. — Nine years after the brutal murders at a Lane Bryant store in Tinley Park, a group of renowned criminologists is taking a new look at the case.

Five women were shot to death on Feb. 2, 2008. Police believe it started as a robbery.

Investigators say they have received 7,000 leads and continue to get tips.

So far, no one has been arrested.

The Vidocq Society in Philadelphia is helping local investigators with the latest forensic technology and case management tactics.