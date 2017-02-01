Image of Muslim and Jewish children protesting at O’Hare goes viral

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- An image captured by a Chicago Tribune photographer of two children from different faiths protesting alongside one another is going viral.

It was taken Monday at O'Hare Airport during a demonstration against President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration, which halts entry of all refugees for 120 days and blocks citizens from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering for 90 days.

The photo shows Jewish Rabbi Jordan Bendat-Appell, from Deerfield, with his 9-year-old son, Adin, on his shoulders because the boy wanted a better view of the crowd. Next to them is Muslim father Fatih Yildirim, from Schaumburg, with his 7-year-old daughter, Meryem, on his shoulders because she was tired of standing. The four seem to be having a positive interaction.

Nuccio DiNuzzo, a Tribune photographer for 25 years, took the photograph that has been shared thousands of times on Twitter.

The two families joined Monday's protest with slightly different goals in mind. The Bendat-Appells came to fight the immigration ban, saying Adin's maternal grandparents were Holocaust survivors who spent time in refugee camps. Meanwhile the Yildirim family wanted to bring cookies to the lawyers helping the immigrants who were detained at O'Hare.

After the photo gained national attention, the two families made plans to get together for a Shabbat dinner at the Bendat-Appells' home next week. They say the meal will be a celebration of peace.