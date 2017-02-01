Icy road conditions causing multiple crashes in north, northwest suburbs

WAUKEGAN, Ill. -- Icy road conditions are causing a number of accidents in Chicago's north and northwest suburbs.
All lanes are closed due to a rollover crash in Barrington Hills on Rt. 59 at Rt. 62.
Accidents have been reported on Green Bay Rd at Crescent Ave., SB Tri-State Tollway before Waukegan Toll Plaza, NB Skokie Hwy past Grand Ave., and Route 120 at Green Bay Rd.
Skycam 9 was over the scene of a crash on SB Quentin Rd. near Dundee in Palatine and Hwy 14 and Lake Cook Rd in Barrington.
Drive safely and with caution.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.