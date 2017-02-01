× Free admission to Field Museum in February for Illinois residents

CHICAGO — If you’re an Illinois resident, you can visit the Field Museum anytime during the month of February for FREE!

You must show valid proof of residency to receive basic free admission.

If you want to upgrade to an all-access pass, it will be an extra $25 for adults, $21 for seniors and students, and $18 for children ages 3-11. The all-access pass includes general admission, special ticketed exhibits and one 3-D movie screening.

The Field Museum is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day.

More info: fieldmuseum.org