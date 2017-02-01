FeedonThis – Literally – on Wednesday’s Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - On rare occasions, some treats make their way into the Sports Feed studios.

We've had pizza before and even one that tasted like a hot dog, but Wednesday was a bit of a first.

Josh Frydman chomped on a donut given to the show from "Glazed and Infused" in Chicago to end the Starting Six - much to the jealousy of co-host Jarrett Payton.

That segment is part of #FeedonThis from Wednesday's show and you can watch that in the video above.

When you have a name like "Kobe Buffalomeat," some people might take notice.

But for the lineman from Lawrence, Kansas, it made him a social media darling on college football's National Signing Day.

Buffalomeat inked his letter with Illinois State on Wednesday and the football program's Tweet to congratulate him quickly blew up. In fact, the young football player has gotten some invites from national talk shows over the past 12 hours.

He along with another Northwestern signee Joe Spivak dominated the internet and you can see why during Social Fodder in the video above.

Will a trip out West help the Bulls figure some stuff out?

It did about a three months ago and maybe it can again.

Jarrett and Josh preview the team's six-game trip against Western Conference opponents in the video above.