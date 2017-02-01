Fast-casual Hooters restaurant ‘Hoots’ coming to Cicero

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CICERO, Ill. -- Hooters is launching a new fast-casual concept restaurant right here in Chicagoland.

Hoots, A Hooters Joint will open in Cicero in mid-February.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, Hoots will be a 2,800 square foot location with 75 seats and a full service bar.

All of those orange booty shorts and tight shirts you're used to from Hooters will be gone.

The chain will just be focusing on the greatest hits of the Hooters menu.

It will be a counter service restaurant with both female AND male employees.