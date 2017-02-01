Family sues suburban daycare over 3-month-old’s death

LOMBARD, Ill. — A family is suing over the death of a baby at a day care in west suburban Lombard.

3-month-old Tessa McDaniel died in November at Tender Hart’s family home care.

The lawsuit says an owner was supervising 20 children by himself in violation of state standards.

Family attorneys cite a police report in which Jason Hart told authorities he left Tessa on her stomach on a blanket to get a bottle. A half hour later she was not breathing.

Illinois DCFS has closed the daycare while it investigates.