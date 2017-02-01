Disturbing video shows woman stabbed in broad daylight in Hollywood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. -- A stabbing suspect was shot dead by police after wounding three people in a busy part of Hollywood on Tuesday afternoon, according to LAPD.

Three victims were taken to a hospital with stab wounds -- two of them in critical condition and one with injuries that were not life-threatening, KTLA reports. The suspect was shot by responding police and pronounced dead at the scene, LAPD said.

The call came into the Los Angeles Fire Department at 1:58 p.m. from the 1400 block of North Cahuenga Boulevard, spokeswoman Margaret Stewart said. She initially said four people at the scene had a mix of gunshot wounds and stab wounds, with one person dead on arrival.

Police said during a news conference Tuesday night that the man stabbed a person riding a bicycle then continued into a Jack in the Box and stabbed two people inside the restaurant.

That's when responding officers arrived and fatally shot the stabber, police said.

Graphic video taken by a witness inside the Jack in the Box appeared to show two victims with bloody wounds. One of the victims was seated in a chair and another was on the floor, an officer kneeling over his back.

Another graphic video sent to KTLA showed a man stabbing at a woman on a street corner across from the Jack in the Box, in front of a Groundwork Coffee location. The woman appeared to be walking down the street when the man swung at her. It wasn't clear from the video if she was actually wounded.

A witness reported seeing officers rush inside the restaurant.

"Two of them just jet into the side door of the Jack in the Box, guns drawn, and we hear 'pop, pop, pop,'" the witness said. "We don't know what happened inside the Jack in the Box at all."

Officers could be seen interviewing employees of the Jack in the Box. Blood was visible on the pavement outside the restaurant.

CNN reporter Maeve Reston, a former Los Angeles Times writer, said a man ran down Sunset Boulevard trying to stab people; one person was taken away by ambulance and another was wheeled out of the Jack in the Box on a stretcher, she said on Twitter. CNN's Los Angeles office is in the area.

Nearby in the busy commercial area are Amoeba Records and the ArcLight theater.

Police on scene said they often respond to calls at the Jack in the Box.

"I want to commend the LAPD Hollywood Division for their quick response, because it saved lives," said Councilman Mitch O' Farrell, who represents the area.

Sunset Boulevard was temporarily closed to traffic.