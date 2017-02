Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MORTON GROVE, Ill. -- Morton Grove police are questioning a woman who is believed to have been behind the wheel of a vehicle that struck three people out for a walk this morning.

The victims were a couple in their twenties and a 2-year-old child.

After the couple and child were hit, the vehicle also struck a house causing minor damage, then fled the scene.

Police caught-up with the driver minutes later.

The victims were reported to be hospitalized in stable condition.