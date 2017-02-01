Chicago officer’s act of kindness goes viral, inspires coat drive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A Chicago police officer’s act of kindness warmed hearts on social media and inspired more giving.

Chicago Police Officer Bob Osborne secretly recorded cell phone video of his partner Officer Peter White delivering on a promise he made three weeks ago.

They saw the man panhandling near the Eisenhower Express at Central.

“We saw him blocking traffic from the Eisenhower off ramp,” Officer White said. “We ended up approaching him because we felt he was going to harm himself or create a car accident.”

They wrote him a ticket but they also noticed his jacket wasn't very warm.

“Knowing that it was still cold, I said, ‘Next time I see you, I'll bring you a jacket.’” Officer White said.

Officer White took one of his own and put it in the squad car. They drove around with it for weeks before they saw the man again. Then delivered the jacket.

Officer Osborne says he was surprised when he posted the video on Facebook and saw the reaction

“I just thought our friends would see something positive about the police department. There's been so much negative and it was a nice moment,” Officer Osborne said.

And now they're turning this moment into a movement. They have started a coat and clothing drive at the 15th District Police station so officers can hand them out when they see people in need.

They are asking for donations of coats of all sizes, clothes and blankets at the 15th District.