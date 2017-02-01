Chicago murders up in January 2017 compared to last year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Police Department released its crime numbers for last month, and there are mixed results compared to January of 2016.

Chicago had more murders and shooting victims this January, compared to January of last year.

There were 51 murders last month, according to the Chicago Police Department. That's one more than in January of 2016.

Shootings went down to 234, but the number of shooting victims went up to 299 people.

Gun recoveries are up over 60-percent and gun arrests have more than doubled.

The CPD will give an overview of the crime stats during a press conference later this morning.