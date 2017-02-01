Cheyne Adam discusses the “Freezing Fifty” on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Running a marathon is a difficult thing to do. Having to complete it in cold weather would make it more difficult.

Now imagine running just under two of those on the same day in the same kind of conditions.

Cheyne Adam knows all about this - and he's prepared to complete this run on Saturday.

The Chicago attorney, who is also a fitness instructor at Shred 415 and Zen Yoga Garage, will take part in the "Freezing 50" this weekend. It's an endurance challenge that features 50 miles of running during four 12.5 mile loops between four Lululemon locations throughout the city.

It's an effort to raise money for "I Grow Chicago" and Cheyne talks more about that on Wednesday's Sports Feed on CLTV. To watch him discuss the "Freezing Fifty" with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman, click on the video above.

For more in on the event, click here.