× Bulls Game Notes For Wednesday @ Oklahoma City

* The Thunder defeated the Bulls, 109-94, in the first matchup between the two teams this season. The Thunder shot a season-best .566 from the floor in the win.

* In the Thunder’s 108-94 road loss to the Spurs, Oklahoma City recorded 12 steals and 13 blocks. This was their first game this season recording double-digit blocks and double-digit steals.

* The Bulls shot a season-high .571 on three-pointers in their 121-108 home win over Philadelphia on Sunday.

* Russell Westbrook has recorded a steal in 17 straight games, which is the longest active steal streak in the NBA.

* The Thunder have used just 4 different starting lineups this season, which is tied with the Timberwolves for the fewest in the NBA this season.

* Dwyane Wade is one of just two shooting guards averaging over two combined blocks and steals per game this season (2.3). Tony Allen is the other (2.2 combined blocks and steals per game)