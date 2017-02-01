Chicago bride shows up for wedding dressed in T-Rex costume

BALD HEAD ISLAND, NC — A bride wanted to make sure her groom will always remember what she looked like on their wedding day.

Elizabeth Gardner surprised her future husband by dressing as a Tyrannosaurus Rex.

He burst out laughing when he got his first look at her.

The fiance’ did unzip her so she could step out and get married in an actual wedding dress.

The couple is from Chicago, but their wedding was in North Carolina last November.

Their video was posted by Jon Clark Weddings.

The bride said this gag was also a way of celebrating her maiden name, Rex.