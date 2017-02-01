Any worries about the Blackhawks? Brian Hedger discusses on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - In any of the seasons which the Blackhawks have reunited with Lord Stanley at the end, a stretch like this happens.

A bad loss turns into two and then three, sometimes four. Joel Quenneville's team dips a bit in the division standings and suddenly there is concern if the team can get it together in time for the playoffs.

Right now the Blackhawks have reached that stretch.

Blown leads in the third period cost them a pair of wins before the All-Star break. Then came Tuesday's nights loss in the final three minutes of game on a fluky bounce which led to the Sharks' game-winning goal.

So, once again, any reason to panic? NHL writer Brian Hedger came on Sports Feed to discuss that with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman on Wednesday along with other issues concerning the team.

