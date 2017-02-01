All things pizza and a slice of history at new traveling exhibit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NILES, Ill. -- Thin crust, deep dish, plain or everything on it, whatever your penchant for pizza, a slice of its past is now being served at a new exhibit in the suburbs.

Kendall Bruns founded the U.S. Pizza Museum in 2015. A transplant from Cincinnati he now studies and shares his love of the cheesy pie at pop up exhibits across the area.

“I love pizza but so do a lot of other people,” Kendall says. “And I found that while people were eating a lot of pizza, there’s this history side of it that wasn’t being preserved as well as I thought it could be.”

Kendall has brought a slice of education at the Niles Public Library.

Kendall says Granatos was the first pizzeria slinging pies in Chicago in 1937. And Chicago is the birth place of the deep dish.

Kendall says Unos brought us the first deep dish in 1943, which employed a number of founders of other great Chicago pizza’s like Gino’s East, Pizanos and Lou Malnatis.

History, menus and memorabilia are featured.

Kendall has over 600 pieces in his collection so far and it is growing fast.

More information

I Love Pizza Exhibit

Niles Public Library

6960 W. Oakton St. Niles

Feb. 1st – March 31st

https://uspizzamuseum.com/

http://www.nileslibrary.org/