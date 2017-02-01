A delicious pasta and sauce recipe from Eataly’s Lidia Bastianich

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Penne “Al Brucio”

Serves 6

1 pound penne “rigate” or another pasta of your choice

4 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

2 cups of cherry tomatoes

2 cloves of garlic

3 rosemary sprigs

1 teaspoon of sugar

6 tablespoons of fresh ricotta

1 teaspoon of peperoncino or red pepper flakes

½ cup of ricotta salata, pecorino, Grana Padano (grated)

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil for the pasta.

Heat 2 tablespoons of the olive oil in a sauté pan. Add the garlic and rosemary and allow the garlic to become golden. Add the tomatoes and the sugar and cook for about 5 minutes, adding the peperoncino at the end. Meanwhile, you should be cooking the pasta, according to the cooking instructions on the package.

Just before the pasta is “al dente” remove with a slotted spoon and add to the sauté pan with the sauce. Mix together for about 1 minute. Turn off the heat and add the remaining olive oil and grated cheese. Spoon the pasta into individual shallow bowls and spoon a fresh dollop of ricotta on top of each plate.