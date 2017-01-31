What Trump Did Today: Tuesday, Jan. 31

Donald Trump continued his busy first 100 days as President of the United State. In an effort to chronicle this busy time, WGN News is offering a look at each day in office.

Here is a wrap up of some of the events for Tuesday, Jan. 31th.

Trump Nominates Gorsuch to Supreme Court

President Donald Trump has nominated federal appeals judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court.

The 49-year-old Gorsuch has served on the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver since 2006, after being appointed by President George W. Bush. He once worked at the Supreme Court as a law clerk.

If approved by the Senate, Gorsuch would take the seat left vacant since Justice Antonin Scalia died last year. Republicans refused to consider President Barack Obama’s nominee for the seat, saying the choice should go Obama’s successor.

He would be the youngest justice since Clarence Thomas joined the court in 1991 at age 43.

Trump made the announcement Tuesday in a prime-time address from the White House.

Cybersecurity Executive Order Delayed

President Donald Trump has delayed signing an executive order aimed at strengthening cybersecurity.

Trump had been expected to sign the order in the Oval Office on Tuesday afternoon. It’s unclear what’s behind the delay.

A White House official said Tuesday the order would charge the head of the Office of Management and Budget with assessing the security risk to computer networks across the executive branch of government.

The official said the order also directs agency heads to develop plans to modernize information technology infrastructure.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because details of the executive order hadn’t been publicly released.

Trump speaks with sailor’s family, offers condolences

President Donald Trump has offered condolences to the family of a Navy sailor who was killed during a weekend raid on an al-Qaida base in Yemen.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer says Trump had a “somber and lengthy” conversation with relatives of Chief Special Warfare Operator William “Ryan” Owens.

Owens, who was from Peoria, Illinois, died Saturday of wounds suffered during the raid. Owens is the first known U.S. military combat casualty since Trump took office on Jan. 20.

Spicer says Owens was on his 12th deployment. Spicer says the debt of gratitude that is owed to Owens can never be repaid.

Three other service members were wounded during the firefight with militants from al-Qaida.

Trump says he will leave LGBTQ order in tact

The White House says President Donald Trump will leave intact a 2014 executive order that protects federal workers from anti-LGBTQ discrimination.

In a statement released early Tuesday, the White House says Trump “is determined to protect the rights of all Americans, including the LGBTQ community” and that he “continues to be respectful and supportive of LGBTQ rights, just as he was throughout the election.”

The Trump administration has vowed to roll back much of President Barack Obama’s work from the past eight years and had been scrutinizing the 2014 order. The directive protects people from LGBTQ discrimination while working for federal contractors.

The recent statement says the protections will remain intact “at the direction” of Trump.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement acting director named

The Trump administration has named a new acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Thomas Homan, who was in charge of the agency’s enforcement and removal operations, has been named acting director. The agency’s Twitter account says that Daniel Ragsdale, who had been temporarily in charge, is returning to his previous position as deputy director of ICE.

Both men are longtime career employees.

The administration didn’t offer any explanation for the move announced late Monday, the same day that President Donald Trump fired acting Attorney General Sally Yates for publicly declining to defend Trump’s executive order on immigration and refugees.

Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said in announcing the change that Homan had led efforts “to identify, arrest, detain, and remove illegal aliens.” The statement didn’t make any mention of Ragsdale.