Sweet video shows Chicago cop giving coat to man he ticketed 3 weeks earlier

CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer’s act of kindness is the subject of a new video that’s going viral on Facebook.

The video was posted by Officer Bob Osborne who says he took the video of his partner Officer Peter White.

In the Facebook post, Osborne writes: “We wrote this guy a ticket 3 weeks ago and he had a thin little jacket so Pete promised him that he would bring him his old coat. When we finally saw him again Pete gave him his coat.”

He continued: “See Pete White you are not such a bad guy. CPD is the best!”

In less than 24 hours, the video has been viewed over 80,000 times.