Soldier Field will host the 2017 MLS All-Star Game

CHICAGO – The famous sporting venue on the lakefront will get another first in its proud history.

Major League Soccer has announced that Soldier Field will play host to the league’s 2017 All-Star Game on Wednesday, August 2nd. The announcement was made at the stadium on Tuesday, with MLS commissioner Don Garber, Mayor Rahm Emanuel, and Chicago Fire owner Andrew Hauptman in attendance.

This marks the second time in the 22-year history of the league that Chicago will play host to the mid-season classic. In 2006 the event was held at Toyota Park in Bridgeview. The game arrives on the same year the Fire celebrate their 20th season playing in the MLS.

“Chicago is one of the great sports cities in America, and Soldier Field is one of the most historic venues in this country and around the world,” said Garber in a statement released by the Fire. “The MLS All-Star Game is an opportunity to take the best of our league and put them up against one of the best clubs while broadcasting it around the globe.”

During the contest, the best for the MLS will take on an international “superclub” to be named at a later date. Last year the MLS stars faced Arsenal in San Jose.

As customary for the host city, Fire head coach Veljko Paunovic will serve in the same position for the MLS All-Stars.

Soldier Field is no stranger to hosting soccer as it was the Fire’s home from 1998-2001 and 2003-2005. This past June, Soldier Field hosted United States’ Copa American win over Costa Rica on June 7th. Back in 1994, Soldier Field also played host to the opening ceremonies of the World Cup.