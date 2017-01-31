President Trump sent Illinois FedEx courier check for $10,000

STONINGTON, ILL. — A Fedex courier and single father in southern Illinois just received a $10,000 check in the mail from President Donald Trump.

It all started when Shane Bouvet was profiled by The Washington Post — he worked by night and volunteered for Trump’s campaign by day. Trump was impressed Bouvet’s story, and arranged a meeting with him the day before the inauguration.

When they met, Trump hugged him, gave him an autograph and called up Bouvet’s father back in Stonington, Ill.

“Hey Don, you’ve got a great guy here! You take good care of him — well he’s gonna take care of you actually!” Trump said to Bouvet’s dad over the phone.

At the end of their meeting, Trump told one of his aides to send Bouvet a check for $10,000.

And on Tuesday, the Post reports that Bouvet received the check. A note from Trump on presidential stationery was included with the check and said: “Shane — You are a great guy — thanks for all of your help.”

Great to meet one of my earliest and most dedicated supporters! I am deeply humbled by the faith that millions of Americans have placed in me and our movement – and to those who did not support me, I ask for the chance to be your President too as we make america great again together. A photo posted by Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump) on Jan 19, 2017 at 6:34pm PST