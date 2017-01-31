PHOTOS: ‘Mary Tyler Moore’ home on sale for $1.695M in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — If you’ve always wanted to live like Mary Tyler Moore, here’s your chance!

The grand Victorian, located at 2104 Kenwood Parkway in Minneapolis, was regularly featured on the show as the building where where Moore’s character Mary Richards rented an apartment. According to SFGate, the interior of the apartment was a Hollywood studio set.

Built in 1900, the 7 bedroom, 6.5 bathroom home is 9,500 square feet. The home also features gourmet kitchen with an island, a third level family room and a three-car garage.

And it can all be yours for $1.695 million!

There’s been an uptick of interest in the home since Moore recently passed away at the age of 80.

Check out the full listing here from Barry Berg & Chad Laren with the Larsen Group of Coldwell Banker Burnet.