Midday Fix: Exotic pet vet Dr. Laurie Hess

Dr. Laurie Hess
www.lauriehessdvm.com/
To purchase a copy of the book:
Unlikely Companions: The Adventures of an Exotic Animal Doctor (or, What Friends Feathered, Furred, and Scaled Have Taught Me about Life and Love)
Book Signing:
February 1
10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Anderson’s Bookshop Naperville
123 W. Jefferson Avenue
Naperville
Suggestions:
Bearded dragon lizards: Great choice for children with Asperger’s syndrome
Budgies or parakeets: Good for children on the autistic spectrum with poor verbal communication and/or social skills.
Red-footed tortoise and corn snake: Great choices for a child who is sensitive to overstimulation or with severe ADHD.
Rabbit and guinea pig: Good for an older person with limited contact with the outside world.