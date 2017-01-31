Midday Fix: Exotic pet vet Dr. Laurie Hess

Posted 11:15 AM, January 31, 2017, by

Dr. Laurie Hess

www.lauriehessdvm.com/
To purchase a copy of the book:

Unlikely Companions: The Adventures of an Exotic Animal Doctor (or, What Friends Feathered, Furred, and Scaled Have Taught Me about Life and Love)

Book Signing:
February 1
10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Anderson’s Bookshop Naperville
123 W. Jefferson Avenue
Naperville

Suggestions:

Bearded dragon lizards:  Great choice for children with Asperger’s syndrome

Budgies or parakeets: Good for children on the autistic spectrum with poor verbal communication and/or social skills.

Red-footed tortoise and corn snake: Great choices for a child who is sensitive to overstimulation or with severe ADHD.

Rabbit and guinea pig:  Good for an older person with limited contact with the outside world.