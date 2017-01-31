Mayor hosts dinner for teen to show ‘Sanctuary City’ commitment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- In a move to further enforce his stance that Chicago is a “sanctuary city,” Mayor Emanuel hosted six teenagers at his home Tuesday night.

The group was made up of teens called “dreamers,” those children who were brought to this country by their parents when they were young. They are not U.S. citizens.

The students attend Chicago Public Schools and Chicago city colleges. They’re from India, Nigeria and Mexico. They came to the mayor’s house to have a meal and a conversation with his family. He says he wants to recognize and celebrate the things that unite us rather than what divides us.

In the midst of immigration uncertainty and President Trump’s refugee ban, Emanuel urged Chicagoans to also host a similar meal in their homes.

The meeting was not without controversy. A small group of protestors shouted during the mayor’s press conference. They were critical about the mayor’s sanctuary city policy.