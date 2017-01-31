× Mary Tyler Moore’s official cause of death revealed

The official cause of death for Mary Tyler Moore has been revealed.

According to her death certificate that was obtained by TMZ, she suffered cardiopulmonary arrest brought on by three other serious medical conditions: aspiration pneumonia, hypoxia (lack of oxygen to her tissues) and diabetes.

The six-time Emmy winner lived with diabetes type one for more than 50 years.

The 80-year-old actress was laid to rest over the weekend in a small, private funeral that was held in Connecticut.

About 50 close family members and friends — including actress Bernadette Peters — attended the ceremony.

Moore’s family placed a five-foot statue of an angel at her grave.