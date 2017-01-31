Mary Tyler Moore’s official cause of death revealed

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 29: Actress Mary Tyler Moore poses with her Life Achievement Award from the Screen Actors Guild backstage at the 18th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

The official cause of death for Mary Tyler Moore has been revealed.

According to her death certificate that was obtained by TMZ, she suffered cardiopulmonary arrest brought on by three other serious medical conditions: aspiration pneumonia, hypoxia (lack of oxygen to her tissues) and diabetes.

The six-time Emmy winner lived with diabetes type one for more than 50 years.

The 80-year-old actress was laid to rest over the weekend in a small, private funeral that was held in Connecticut.

About 50 close family members and friends — including actress Bernadette Peters — attended the ceremony.

Moore’s family placed a five-foot statue of an angel at her grave.

