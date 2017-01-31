× January’s lackluster snow is one for the books

Dreary weather was not the only headline this month. January is typically Chicago’s snowiest month, averaging nearly 11” (10.8”).

That was certainly not the case this year.

This month’s paltry 0.6” is just 6% of the norm, and low enough to rank January 2017 as Chicago’s 6th least snowy January on record, dating back to 1884. It’s also the least snowy since 1989 when just 0.4” was measured.

Here are the top 6 least snowy Januarys: