Firefighters battle massive house fire in Barrington

BARRINGTON, Ill. - Fire crews have taken control of a massive house fire in Northwest suburban Barrington.

The fire was initially called in at around 2 a.m. Tuesday and was quickly declared a 4-alarm due to lack of water in the area.

Firefighters had to transport water to the home at 26153 Cuba Road due to lack of fire hydrants in the area.

Barrington Countryside Fire Chief Jim Kreher says neighbors reported seeing flames shooting from the roof before it collapsed.

No injuries have been reported.

