FeedonThis: Where does the Delle Donne trade rank in Chicago sports history?

CHICAGO - There are so many memorable moments from the career of Elena Delle Donne just on Sports Feed.

From her dancing with JP at Sky Media Day back in 2015 to a number of Social Fodders, the Sky forward has been a popular person in the year-and-a-half of the show's existence on CLTV.

Hence there is a bit of sadness at the news that Delle Donne is soon to be traded away to the Washington Mystics, per her request, as WNBA free agency begins.

On Tuesday's Sports Feed Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman not only looked at the best moments of her Chicago career, but also major trades of stars that were made by other teams in the city.

Social Fodder had a Super Bowl feel on Tuesday - and could you blame us.

After all, one of the biggest social events of the sporting year happened in Houston on Monday night. Minute Maid Park hosted Super Bowl media day and the amount of content from social media was copious.

