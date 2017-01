CHICAGO — CTA Red Line service has resumed its normal service after an earlier reroute due to a fire in the subway tunnel near Larbee and Clybourn.

Red Line service is resuming its normal routing, via the subway, btwn Fullerton & Cermak-Chinatown after an earlier reroute. — cta (@cta) January 31, 2017

Chicago fire officials say the fire has been struck.

No smoke conditions at platforms or in tunnel. Fire is out. Still and box now struck out! — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) January 31, 2017

CTA Red Line trains were rerouted Tuesday morning to the elevated tracks between Fullerton and Cermak-Chinatown due to heavy smoke in the subway at Clybourn after a fire.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.