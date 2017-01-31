Crews searching lakefront for ‘high risk’ missing man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – Divers and crews are on Chicago’s lakefront as part of a searching for a missing man.

52-year-old Kevin Narko was last seen near North Ave beach. At the time he was wearing a dark blue sweatshirt with the word “Yale” on it. He was also wearing dark colored jogging pants and bright green running shoes.

Narko is described as a white male, 6’ and 175 lbs with blue eyes and grey hair.

Narko has a medical condition and may be in need of medication, authorities say. He is considered a "high risk" missing person.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 312-747-8380.