Bomb threat at Jewish community center in Lake Zurich investigated

LAKE ZURICH, Ill. -- A bomb threat prompted an immediate evacuation and investigation at the JCC Apachi Day Camp in unincorporated Lake Zurich.

At about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office received a call from an employee at the day camp who reported the camp received a bomb threat via telephone. The facility is also utilized as a daycare during the school year.

When police arrived on the scene, a search turned up nothing suspicious.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office Explosives Detection Canine and his handler, along with two other explosive canine teams, are on the scene conducing a secondary search.

The students in attendance at the camp were transported to a different location. No students or staff were injured during the incident, and police say everyone is safe and accounted for.