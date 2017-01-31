× Blackhawks Game Notes For Tuesday @ San Jose

* The Blackhawks fell to the Jets, 5-3, in Chicago on Thursday, their second loss in a row, and second straight game blowing a third-period lead. Since the start of the 2013-14 season, Chicago was 78-0-5 when leading after the second period prior to its last two games; that mark is now 78-2-5.

* The Sharks fell to the Oilers, 4-1, at home on Thursday, snapping a six-game winning streak. That was their longest winning streak since another six-game streak from November 13-22, 2015. San Jose hasn’t had a seven-game winning streak since the 2012-13 season.

* These teams have split their two meetings this season, with each team winning on home ice – the Sharks won 2-1 in San Jose on November 23 before Chicago got a 4-1 win at home on December 18. Since the 2013-14 season, the Blackhawks have averaged 3.0 goals per game in 11 games against San Jose, and allowed just 1.8.

* Logan Couture has a goal in his last two games, and six in the month of January. However, his 0.67 points per game this season are his lowest since 2009-10, his first year in the league, when he had nine points in just 25 games (0.36 points per game).

* Patrick Kane leads the Blackhawks with 49 points, although that’s a far cry from the 73 he had at the break last season, when he went on to win the Hart Trophy. Kane’s 49 points are his lowest pre-All Star break total since the 2011-12 season, when he had 41.

* Both teams’ power plays have taken a step back this season – San Jose has dropped from 22.5 percent last season to 16.6 this season (-5.9 percent) – the second largest in the league (Detroit, -7.7). Meanwhile, Chicago’s has fallen from 22.6 to 17.6 (-5.0 percent) – the fourth largest in the league.