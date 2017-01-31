‘Army of Moms’ plans to tear down Englewood crosses memorial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — An 'Army of Moms' plans to tear down a memorial meant for the victims of Chicago's gun violence.

The 44 crosses were put on display by artist Greg Zanis at 55th and Bishop in Englewood.

A local group of mothers want the crosses gone, and they plan to remove them Tuesday night around 6 p.m.

They say the crosses give the community a bad image. Some argue that the crosses grouped together creates the false and disturbing impression that there was a mass shooting in the area.

Visitors continue to come to the site to mourn their loss, and news that the crosses could be removed have caused some people to remove the crosses themselves.

Zanis has been putting together memorials like this for years, not just in Chicago, but also around the country.

Each cross in the Englewood lot represents a 2017 gunshot victim.

Zanis is the actual property owner of the lot.

Ald. Toni Foulkes (16th) said she wants to come to a compromise with Zanis to move the crosses to a different site.

"If they can find me somewhere else, I'm willing to move them as long as they're in Chicago," said Zanis.