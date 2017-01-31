2 puppies stolen from suburban pet store; Reward offered for return
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — A $1000 reward is being offered for help finding two expensive puppies stolen from a suburban pet shop.
The two pups were taken from the Happiness is Pets store in Arlington Heights yesterday.
One is a Shih Tzu-poodle mix and the other a Havanese.
Both dogs weigh under 3 pounds and are valued at more than $2000 dollars each.
Police say the suspects are a man and a woman.
They pretended to be interested in buying the dogs, then walked out with them when the store clerk left them alone.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.
42.088360 -87.980627