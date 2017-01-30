CAIR announces federal lawsuit challenging travel bans

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) held a news conference to announce a federal lawsuit challenging travel bans instituted by President Trump. The group is suing on behalf of more than 20 individuals, arguing the order violates the Constitution.
