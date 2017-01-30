Saving suburban school? Queen of Peace alumnae meet in hopes of finding solution

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURBANK, Ill. – Alumnae of a Catholic School in far south suburban Burbank is hoping to stop the school’s closure.

Queen of Peace High School, an all-girls Catholic school, is set to close in June after decades in operation.

The decision to close stunned students, parents and alums when the school’s administration announced it last week.

The president of Queen of Peace says declining enrollment and fundraising as the reasons for closing the doors.

Current enrollment is at 288 students, down dramatically from the school’s heyday in the 1960s and ‘70s when 1400 girls would attend every year.

Administration officials say fundraisers aimed to keep the school open have failed to reach their goals for several years running.

Tuition is capped at $10,500 a year, but the costs of educating a single student is much higher than that at about $15,000 a year.

Alumnae at Monday’s meeting say they are not pointing fingers but are trying to find a solution.

Organizers of tonight’s meeting say they hope to pull together the best ideas, and come up with a plan to save the school.

Monday Night Meeting Info:

Queen of Peace High School

7659 S. Linder

6:30 p.m

School Gym