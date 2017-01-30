Reward offered for information in fatal shooting of professor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NAPERVILLE, Ill. – Police in Naperville are asking for the public’s help in solving a murder that took place outside a middle school.

37-year-old Mattthew Lange was parked outside Scullen Middle School in Naperville just after 7 p.m. Friday when he was fatally shot while waiting to pick up his four and a half year old son.

Lange had no prior contact with law enforcement, was recently divorced and lived quietly while working as an assistant psychology professor at Lewis University in Romeoville.

Police say the investigation is proceeding and are hoping a witness that saw or heard something will come forward.

Authorities do not believe the killing was random and say the public is not at risk.

There’s a $5000 reward for information in the case.

Anyone with any information can call Naperville Crimestoppers at 630-420-6006.

