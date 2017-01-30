Professor found shot to death in Naperville school parking lot

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — The Naperville Police Department is offering a $5,000 reward for useful information to solve the death of Matthew Lange.

Lange, 37, of Oswego, was a staff member at Lewis University, who was found shot to death in a car outside Scullen Middle School in Naperville Friday night.

On behalf of Lewis University, I wish to extend our deepest sympathy and prayerful consolation to the family and friends of Matthew Lange — David J. Livingston (@DrLivLewisU) January 29, 2017

He’d been shot several times through the car’s closed windows.

Sources tell the Chicago Tribune that Lange was at the school to pick up his 4-year-old son who was taking a class there.

Police don’t believe the shooting was random and are interviewing “people of interest.”

Anyone who may be able to provide any information about the case is asked to call Naperville Crime Stoppers at (630) 420-6006.