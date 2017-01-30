Men at Work’s Colin Hay on documentary about his career highs, lows, and the climb back

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLIN HAY – WAITING FOR MY REAL LIFE is Colin’s inspiring story and journey from dizzying heights to staggering lows to finding salvation through song. The film follows the unexpectedly swift rise to superstardom of Men At Work, to the band’s equally surprising demise, to Colin’s long, slow climb back to relevance and resonance. Ultimately, commitment to his craft and the development of a truly one-of-a-kind stage show set Colin on the path that leads to a deeply satisfying solo career - one that is still ascending. Colin finds himself at the top of his powers with his 13th solo release, Fierce Mercy, considered the finest album of his solo career. Available from Compass Records starting March 3rd.

Colin Hay Plays Thalia Hall on March 10! For more information, go to www.colinhay.com