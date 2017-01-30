Lunchbreak: Perigord truffle butter, prepared by chef Michael Lachowicz and details about the 2nd Annual Operation TASTE

Chef Michael Lachowicz

Restaurant Michael

64 Green Bay Road

Winnetka

(847) 441-3100

www.restaurantmichael.com

Event:

2nd Annual Operation TASTE

February 6

6:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Cafe la Cave

2777 S. Mannheim Road

Des Plaines

For more information:

www.operationnorthpole.org

Perigord Truffle Butter

Ingredients:

1 pound unsalted butter

4 ounces fresh Perigord black truffle peelings (can use truffle paste, which can be found in grocery stores)

1 Tablespoon freshly squeezed lemon juice

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/8 teaspoon finely ground white pepper

1/2 cup fine quality Madeira wine

1/4 cup fine quality Cognac or Armagnac

Directions:

Place butter in a stand mixer with paddle attachment and mix on lowest speed until butter is soft, but NOT whipped. (Whipping incorporates air and dilutes the flavor in the final product.) In a small saucepot, combine the truffle peelings, Madeira and Cognac and bring to a simmer over low heat. Reduce until the liquid has formed a syrup. Cool to room temperature. Place truffle mixture into the bowl of a food processor or spice grinder and pulse until evenly pureed. Add truffle mixture to the butter and continue to mix on lowest speed while incorporating lemon juice, salt and white pepper. Remove butter mixture to an airtight container or roll in parchment paper to form a log. Refrigerate or freeze and cut slices as needed to add to sauces, pasta, risotto or simply spread on your favorite warm toasted bread.

Perigord Truffle Vinaigrette

Ingredients:

1/2 cup sherry vinegar

1.5 cups salad oil

1 small shallot, peeled and minced

1 large, raw egg

1 Tablespoon smooth Dijon mustard

1/8 teaspoon fine white pepper

1 Tablespoon kosher salt

3 Tablespoons minced, fresh black truffle or truffle paste

1 Tablespoon fine Cognac

Directions:

Combine all but salad oil in a blender and slowly drizzle, in a thin stream, the oil while blending on high speed until all oil is incorporated. This dressing will last up to 1 week under refrigeration. It is great on most any salad and also wonderful drizzled on warm grilled vegetables or as a marinade for meat, fish or poultry.