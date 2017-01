Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Legendary Bears linebacker Otis Wilson reflects on the 31st anniversary of the 1985 Super Bowl, how the game has changed, and talks about the direction of the current Bears.

You can also watch the "Big Game" with Otis and other Chicago athletes at his Super Big Game Celebration. Go to http://otiswilsoncharitableassociation.org/events for tickets and use the code "BigGameWGN" for a discount.