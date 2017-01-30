Leaders, community members meet for anti-violence initiatives

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Top state and city political leaders met with community organizations and academics to address the underlying causes of Chicago’s violence problems Monday.

A U.I.C. study found a direct correlation between joblessness and crime.

Community organizations say officials have to support outreach programs that will help young Chicagoans gain skills to last a lifetime.

Officials say it's time for government leaders to stop talking and take action to bring real jobs and opportunities to get young people to work.