January to finish as Chicago’s second cloudiest

Monday’s brief glimpse of sunshine was a welcomed sight after eight consecutive dreary days.

But the clouds have returned and will hang around the next two days.

This will solidify the city’s position as the second cloudiest January on record (dating back to 1893) with an estimated 23% of its possible sunshine. A typical January sees 42% of possible sunshine.

Here are the 5 cloudiest January’s on record in Chicago.

20% 1998 23% 2017* 25% 1914 26% 1996 27% 1953

*currently 24% but projected to finish 23% with Tuesday’s cloudy forecast

