Emanuel calls on Chicagoans to show immigrants they are welcome
CHICAGO — Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel is calling on city residents to show immigrants that they are welcome through actions such as hosting a meal or offering kind words.
Emanuel says in a statement Sunday that his family plans to host young immigrants attending Chicago Public Schools and City Colleges of Chicago for “a meal, a conversation and a recognition and celebration of all that unites us, rather than what divides us.”
He’s urging others in the city to host a similar meal at their homes and at neighborhood restaurants or share “welcoming words” through a phone call or email.
On Saturday and Sunday, demonstrators rallied at O’Hare International Airport in the wake of President Donald Trump’s orders banning travel to the U.S. by citizens from seven Muslim majority nations.
Below is Emanuel’s full statement:
“One hundred years ago, the people of Chicago opened their hearts and their homes to my grandfather when he immigrated to this great city, fleeing the pogroms of Eastern Europe in search of freedom and opportunity. In that spirit, in the coming days my family and I will host DREAMers attending Chicago Public Schools and Chicago City Colleges for a meal, a conversation, and a recognition and celebration of all that unites us, rather than what divides us. I am asking every interested resident of the City of Chicago to join us by hosting a similar meal in your own homes and at restaurants in your own neighborhoods, or by sharing welcoming words through a phone call or email. At a moment of unease and vulnerability for so many, let’s come together as a city and put action behind our words and the values we hold dear as a welcoming city. Lets show the world that the City of Big Shoulders is also a city of big hearts.”
Several local organizations, listed below, are well positioned to facilitate support for DREAMers, immigrants and refugees. Get involved, contact them today.
National Immigrant Justice Center: immigrantjustice.org
The Resurrection Project: resurrectionproject.org
United African Organization: uniteafricans.org
Indo-American Center: indoamerican.org
Centro Romero: centroromero.org
Erie Neighborhood House: eriehouse.org
Instituto Del Progreso Latino: institutochicago.org
Centro de Trabajadores Unidos: centrodetrabajadoresunidos.org
Southwest Organizing Project: swopchicago.org
Korean American Resource and Cultural Center: chicagokrcc.org