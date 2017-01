× Elena Delle Donne traded from Chicago Sky

CHICAGO — Elena Delle Donne has been traded from the Chicago Sky.

Sky’s owner Michael Alter confirmed the trade to the New York Times Monday.

Donne has been traded to the Washington Mystics for “All-Star center Stefanie Dolson, Kahleah Copper, last year’s No. 7 overall pick, and the Mystics’ first-round pick in this year’s draft, the No. 2 overall selection,” the Chicago Tribune reports.