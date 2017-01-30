Maze Jackson, WVON Radio Host and Political Commentator and Trump Delegate Eric Sawchuk
Dem and Repub sides debate the weekend’s political headlines
-
Political lecturer highlights tactics used by presidential candidates during 2nd debate
-
Political Science Professor Breaks Down Presidential Race Predictions
-
WGN political analyst on 2nd presidential debate
-
Political analyst Paul Lisnek with latest in Trump’s transition of power
-
Political analyst Paul Lisnek on final presidential debate
-
-
Political analyst Paul Lisnek with latest on Trump’s press conference
-
Political analyst Paul Lisnek on Election Night results
-
Political analyst Paul Lisnek with latest on Trump cabinet picks, meetings
-
Political analyst Paul Lisnek with latest on Trump’s first 100 days
-
Political analyst Paul Lisnek on statement to Mike Pence from ‘Hamilton’ cast
-
-
Political analyst Paul Lisnek on Trump’s first news conference in nearly 6 months
-
WGN’s Political Duo discuss Trump’s latest moves before inauguration
-
Political analyst Paul Lisnek on vice presidential debate