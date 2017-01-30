Clipper system brings wind, but little snow

Accumulating snow overspread the upper Midwest Monday afternoon ahead of a fast-moving low pressure center referred to as and Alberta clipper. As of late Monday evening, northern and eastern Wisconsin remained under a winter weather advisory. The Green Bay, Manitowoc, and Oshkosh areas had already received about 4 inches of snow. As the low center passes across southern lower Michigan Monday morning, periodic flurries are expected to dust the Chicago area, accompanied by gusty west winds. Measurable snow is forecast to stay to our north. January, 2017 is to close as one of our least snowy Januarys on record. Snow prospects remain minimal into the first week of February, but disturbances Sunday and late Monday may bring enough to whiten the ground.