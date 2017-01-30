Choir teachers bring smile to students’ faces, song to their hearts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Their collective voices sing in harmony, but it’s their teacher’s voice that resonates with the choir students at UIC Prep in Chicago.

Student Nia Jordan nominated Kelsey Tortorice for Teacher of the Month consideration.

Singing has struck a powerful note with the soft spoken sophomore and she says Ms. Tortorice was there for her during a difficult time.

“When I lost a family member, my grandmother, I was going through a hard time. She would pull me aside and ask ‘Nia are you ok?’ And she was like, ‘If you need anything just let me know.’ And she’ll do it. Her smile just brings every student up.”

Congratulations Ms. Tortorice!