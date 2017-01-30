Go
Search
Watch Now:
Latest News Headlines
WGN TV Schedule
Search
Contact Us
WGN-TV
Menu
News
Morning News
Midday News
Sports
Shows
Watch Live
Traffic
Contests
Events
Weather
36°
36°
Low
30°
High
32°
Tue
25°
36°
Wed
15°
31°
Thu
16°
26°
See complete forecast
Chill to modestly tighten its grip amid gusty “WNW” winds in coming days; stormier pattern not out of the question next week in the wake of lackluster January snows here
Posted 10:52 PM, January 30, 2017, by
WGN Weather Team
Share Update:
Facebook
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Pinterest
Email
Popular
Professor found shot to death in Naperville school parking lot
Chicago has gone 8 days with no sun – the cloudiest spell in over 25 years
New bag tax goes into effect Wednesday
Carjackers tell boy, 10, to have a good day at school before releasing him
Latest News
#FeedonThis: You Are Looking Live….
Colleen Kane discusses the new look White Sox on Sports Feed
Chill to modestly tighten its grip amid gusty “WNW” winds in coming days; stormier pattern not out of the question next week in the wake of lackluster January snows here
Reward offered for information in fatal shooting of professor
×
Email Alerts
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.
Post to
Cancel