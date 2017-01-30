× Chicago police suicide rate much higher than national average

CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department has an officer suicide rate 60 percent higher than the national average, the Sun-Times reports.

Life insurance claims from the police union reveal that three officers for every 120,000 take their own lives, and the suicide rate is confirmed in the new Justice Department report on the CPD.

Chicago had more homicides last year than New York and Los Angeles combined.

The officers face pressure because of the city’s high violent crime rate, but a program that provides mental health counseling for 13,000 officers, has only three counselors.